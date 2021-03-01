AP High School Hoops Rankings: Four local girls basketball teams first or second in their class to start 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school girls basketball seasons begin on Wednesday in West Virginia.
With tip-off just a few days away, the Associated Press has released its preseason poll.
No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 2 North Marion sit atop the new Class AAA. And (1) Gilmer County and (2) Tucker County enter this season voted as the best two teams in Class A.
In total, ten local teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their classification to begin the 2021 campaign, with multiple others receiving votes to be ranked.
Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.
CLASS AAAA
|1. George Washington (5)
|80
|2. Wheeling Park (3)
|71
|3. Huntington (1)
|67
|4. Woodrow Wilson
|65
|5. Morgantown
|57
|6. Cabell Midland (1)
|55
|7. Parkersburg
|41
|8. Martinsburg
|33
|9. South Charleston
|23
|10. Greenbrier East
|17
|(tie) Bridgeport
|17
CLASS AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (4)
|86
|2. North Marion (4)
|80
|3. Nitro
|69
|4. Wayne
|55
|5. Huntington St. Joseph (1)
|53
|(tie) Wheeling Central (1)
|53
|7. Winfield
|43
|8. Lincoln
|34
|9. Logan
|19
|10. East Fairmont
|10
|(tie) PikeView
|10
CLASS AA
|1. Wyoming East (4)
|93
|2. Parkersburg Catholic (4)
|89
|3. Summers County (1)
|75
|4. Frankfort
|59
|5. Charleston Catholic (1)
|43
|6. St. Marys
|36
|7. Williamstown
|30
|8. Ritchie County
|27
|9. Chapmanville
|25
|10. Mingo Central
|13
CLASS A
|1. Gilmer County (9)
|108
|2. Tucker County
|73
|3. Calhoun
|57
|4. Tug Valley
|55
|5. Pocahontas County (1)
|45
|6. Tolsia
|37
|7. Cameron
|36
|8. Webster County
|35
|9. Greenbrier West
|20
|10. Wood County Christian
|18