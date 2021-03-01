AP High School Hoops Rankings: Four local girls basketball teams first or second in their class to start 2021 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school girls basketball seasons begin on Wednesday in West Virginia.

With tip-off just a few days away, the Associated Press has released its preseason poll.

No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 2 North Marion sit atop the new Class AAA. And (1) Gilmer County and (2) Tucker County enter this season voted as the best two teams in Class A.

In total, ten local teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their classification to begin the 2021 campaign, with multiple others receiving votes to be ranked.

Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.

CLASS AAAA

1. George Washington (5)80
2. Wheeling Park (3)71
3. Huntington (1)67
4. Woodrow Wilson65
5. Morgantown57
6. Cabell Midland (1)55
7. Parkersburg41
8. Martinsburg33
9. South Charleston23
10. Greenbrier East17
(tie) Bridgeport17
Others receiving votes: University 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Capital 5, Spring Valley 4, Parkersburg South 1.

CLASS AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (4)86
2. North Marion (4)80
3. Nitro69
4. Wayne55
5. Huntington St. Joseph (1)53
(tie) Wheeling Central (1)53
7. Winfield43
8. Lincoln34
9. Logan19
10. East Fairmont10
(tie) PikeView10
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 7, Grafton 6, Sissonville 6, Philip Barbour 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Herbert Hoover 2, Lewis County 1, Weir 1, Shady Spring 1.

CLASS AA

1. Wyoming East (4)93
2. Parkersburg Catholic (4)89
3. Summers County (1)75
4. Frankfort59
5. Charleston Catholic (1)43
6. St. Marys36
7. Williamstown30
8. Ritchie County27
9. Chapmanville25
10. Mingo Central13
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 12, Bluefield 10, Moorefield 10, Trinity 10, Ravenswood 7, Braxton County 3, Petersburg 1.

CLASS A

1. Gilmer County (9)108
2. Tucker County73
3. Calhoun57
4. Tug Valley55
5. Pocahontas County (1)45
6. Tolsia37
7. Cameron36
8. Webster County35
9. Greenbrier West20
10. Wood County Christian18
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 17, Greater Beckley Christian 12, James Monroe 8, River View 7, Doddridge County 6, East Hardy 5, Van 3, Pendleton County 2, Tygarts Valley 1, Sherman 1, Man 1, Meadow Bridge 1, Wahama 1, Tyler Consolidated 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories