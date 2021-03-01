AP High School Hoops Rankings: Four local girls basketball teams first or second in their class to start 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school girls basketball seasons begin on Wednesday in West Virginia.

With tip-off just a few days away, the Associated Press has released its preseason poll.

No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 2 North Marion sit atop the new Class AAA. And (1) Gilmer County and (2) Tucker County enter this season voted as the best two teams in Class A.

In total, ten local teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their classification to begin the 2021 campaign, with multiple others receiving votes to be ranked.

Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.

CLASS AAAA

1. George Washington (5) 80 2. Wheeling Park (3) 71 3. Huntington (1) 67 4. Woodrow Wilson 65 5. Morgantown 57 6. Cabell Midland (1) 55 7. Parkersburg 41 8. Martinsburg 33 9. South Charleston 23 10. Greenbrier East 17 (tie) Bridgeport 17 Others receiving votes: University 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Capital 5, Spring Valley 4, Parkersburg South 1.

CLASS AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (4) 86 2. North Marion (4) 80 3. Nitro 69 4. Wayne 55 5. Huntington St. Joseph (1) 53 (tie) Wheeling Central (1) 53 7. Winfield 43 8. Lincoln 34 9. Logan 19 10. East Fairmont 10 (tie) PikeView 10 Others receiving votes: Hampshire 7, Grafton 6, Sissonville 6, Philip Barbour 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Herbert Hoover 2, Lewis County 1, Weir 1, Shady Spring 1.

CLASS AA

1. Wyoming East (4) 93 2. Parkersburg Catholic (4) 89 3. Summers County (1) 75 4. Frankfort 59 5. Charleston Catholic (1) 43 6. St. Marys 36 7. Williamstown 30 8. Ritchie County 27 9. Chapmanville 25 10. Mingo Central 13 Others receiving votes: Magnolia 12, Bluefield 10, Moorefield 10, Trinity 10, Ravenswood 7, Braxton County 3, Petersburg 1.

CLASS A