AP High School Hoops Rankings: Robert C. Byrd boys voted best in Triple-A heading into 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school boys basketball seasons begin on Friday in West Virginia.
With the start of the season less than a week away, the Associated Press releases its preseason rankings over the weekend.
Robert C. Byrd enters the new season voted as the best team in class Triple-A, gaining eight of the ten first-place votes.
RCB is one of ten local teams that will start the 2021 season ranked inside the Top 10. Five of those teams, including the Flying Eagles, come from the new Class AAA.
Bill Bennett’s group is joined by (5) Fairmont Senior, (7) North Marion, (8) Notre Dame, and (10) Lincoln in the rankings.
Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.
CLASS AAAA
|1. Martinsburg (5)
|85
|2. Cabell Midland (3)
|84
|3. George Washington (1)
|76
|4. Wheeling Park
|66
|5. Woodrow Wilson
|49
|(tie) Morgantown (1)
|49
|7. St. Albans
|28
|8. University
|24
|9. Musselman
|21
|10. Jefferson
|15
Class AAA
|1. Robert C. Byrd (8)
|98
|2. Wheeling Central (1)
|62
|3. Shady Spring
|60
|(tie) Nitro (1)
|60
|5. Fairmont Senior
|47
|6. Logan
|46
|7. North Marion
|43
|8. Notre Dame
|35
|9. Berkeley Springs
|31
|10. Lincoln
|22
Class AA
|1. Poca (6)
|94
|2. Charleston Catholic
|74
|(tie) Bluefield (3)
|74
|(tie) Williamstown (1)
|74
|5. Magnolia
|40
|6. Chapmanville
|35
|7. St. Marys
|34
|8. Parkersburg Catholic
|28
|9. Frankfort
|25
|10. Ritchie County
|14
Class A
|1. Greater Beckley Christian (4)
|89
|2. Pendleton County (2)
|75
|3. Greenbrier West (1)
|70
|4. Man (2)
|63
|5. Tug Valley (1)
|48
|6. Webster County
|34
|7. Clay-Battelle
|31
|8. Tolsia
|19
|9. Madonna
|18
|10. James Monroe
|16