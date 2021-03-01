AP High School Hoops Rankings: Robert C. Byrd boys voted best in Triple-A heading into 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school boys basketball seasons begin on Friday in West Virginia.

With the start of the season less than a week away, the Associated Press releases its preseason rankings over the weekend.

Robert C. Byrd enters the new season voted as the best team in class Triple-A, gaining eight of the ten first-place votes.

RCB is one of ten local teams that will start the 2021 season ranked inside the Top 10. Five of those teams, including the Flying Eagles, come from the new Class AAA.

Bill Bennett’s group is joined by (5) Fairmont Senior, (7) North Marion, (8) Notre Dame, and (10) Lincoln in the rankings.

Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.

CLASS AAAA

1. Martinsburg (5)85
2. Cabell Midland (3)84
3. George Washington (1)76
4. Wheeling Park66
5. Woodrow Wilson49
(tie) Morgantown (1)49
7. St. Albans28
8. University24
9. Musselman21
10. Jefferson15
Others receiving votes: Capital 14, Parkersburg South 14, Huntington 9, South Charleston 4, Washington 4, Hedgesville 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Parkersburg 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (8)98
2. Wheeling Central (1)62
3. Shady Spring60
(tie) Nitro (1)60
5. Fairmont Senior47
6. Logan46
7. North Marion43
8. Notre Dame35
9. Berkeley Springs31
10. Lincoln22
Others receiving votes: Westside 17, Hampshire 12, Lincoln County 5, Scott 5, Trinity 4, Keyser 1, Herbert Hoover 1, PikeView 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (6)94
2. Charleston Catholic74
(tie) Bluefield (3)74
(tie) Williamstown (1)74
5. Magnolia40
6. Chapmanville35
7. St. Marys34
8. Parkersburg Catholic28
9. Frankfort25
10. Ritchie County14
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 11, Saint Joseph Central 10, Summers County 7, Moorefield 7, Wyoming East 6, Mingo Central 5, Ravenswood 4, Petersburg 3, Buffalo 3, Roane County 1, South Harrison 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (4)89
2. Pendleton County (2)75
3. Greenbrier West (1)70
4. Man (2)63
5. Tug Valley (1)48
6. Webster County34
7. Clay-Battelle31
8. Tolsia19
9. Madonna18
10. James Monroe16
Others receiving votes: Wahama 15, Gilmer County 13, Doddridge County 13, Cameron 12, East Hardy 10, Meadow Bridge 5, Sherman 4, Pocahontas County 3, Richwood 3, Tucker County 3, Mount View 1, Tyler Consolidated 1.

