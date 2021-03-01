AP High School Hoops Rankings: Robert C. Byrd boys voted best in Triple-A heading into 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school boys basketball seasons begin on Friday in West Virginia.

With the start of the season less than a week away, the Associated Press releases its preseason rankings over the weekend.

Robert C. Byrd enters the new season voted as the best team in class Triple-A, gaining eight of the ten first-place votes.

RCB is one of ten local teams that will start the 2021 season ranked inside the Top 10. Five of those teams, including the Flying Eagles, come from the new Class AAA.

Bill Bennett’s group is joined by (5) Fairmont Senior, (7) North Marion, (8) Notre Dame, and (10) Lincoln in the rankings.

Below is a complete look at the rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.

CLASS AAAA

1. Martinsburg (5) 85 2. Cabell Midland (3) 84 3. George Washington (1) 76 4. Wheeling Park 66 5. Woodrow Wilson 49 (tie) Morgantown (1) 49 7. St. Albans 28 8. University 24 9. Musselman 21 10. Jefferson 15 Others receiving votes: Capital 14, Parkersburg South 14, Huntington 9, South Charleston 4, Washington 4, Hedgesville 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Parkersburg 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (8) 98 2. Wheeling Central (1) 62 3. Shady Spring 60 (tie) Nitro (1) 60 5. Fairmont Senior 47 6. Logan 46 7. North Marion 43 8. Notre Dame 35 9. Berkeley Springs 31 10. Lincoln 22 Others receiving votes: Westside 17, Hampshire 12, Lincoln County 5, Scott 5, Trinity 4, Keyser 1, Herbert Hoover 1, PikeView 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (6) 94 2. Charleston Catholic 74 (tie) Bluefield (3) 74 (tie) Williamstown (1) 74 5. Magnolia 40 6. Chapmanville 35 7. St. Marys 34 8. Parkersburg Catholic 28 9. Frankfort 25 10. Ritchie County 14 Others receiving votes: Braxton County 11, Saint Joseph Central 10, Summers County 7, Moorefield 7, Wyoming East 6, Mingo Central 5, Ravenswood 4, Petersburg 3, Buffalo 3, Roane County 1, South Harrison 1.

Class A