CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after rookie Bryce Young was ruled out with a sprained ankle.

Jake Luton will serve as Carolina’s backup quarterback.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Young is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, meaning his status for the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain. Reich said he’s still “optimistic” Young might play against the Vikings after the progress he has made with his rehabilitation.

“Bryce has done well this week,’’ Reich said. “I’m optimistic he’s on the right path. Whatever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. And when he gets back he’ll be our guy.’’

Young attended practice on Friday and walked out to the field without a boot on his ankle.

Young will make the trip with the team to Seattle.

Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, ranks 31st in the NFL in passer rating through two games. He’s completed 59.2% of his passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and fumbled once.

Reich remains confident in Dalton, calling him “one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL.”

“This guy is playing at a high level,’’ Reich said. “The way he’s throwing the football, the way he works through progressions, the way he’s playing the game since day one when he’s walked through the door I said he’s starter worthy.’’

Dalton is 3-1 during his career against the Seahawks, including 1-1 on the road.

This will be Dalton’s 163rd career start.

The 13-year veteran is 83-77-2 as a starter with stops in Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans. He’s thrown for 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

The Panthers are last in the league in passing, but face a Seattle (1-1) defense that has struggled to start the season and ranks 31st in the league in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed.

The only other Carolina player with an injury designation is outside linebacker Justin Houston, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Reich said he expects Houston will play.

