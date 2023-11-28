LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook got into an extended verbal exchange with a fan late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Referee Lauren Holtkamp came over and stood between Westbrook and the seats in the final 30 seconds of the game. Two security personnel came on court while former Clipper DeAndre Jordan appeared to encourage an agitated Westbrook to move away from the situation.

The male fan was in the row behind the courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena. He pointed his fingers at his head while yelling in Westbrook’s direction.

“I’m not going to speak on it because it’s not appropriate,” Westbrook said when asked what the fan shouted at him.

“It’s unfortunate today fans can say whatever they want,” he said. “I’m just protecting myself. Personally, I won’t allow it. I won’t stand for it.”

Last season, Westbrook and a Phoenix Suns fan got into a heated exchange at halftime in a club area at Footprint Center during the Clippers’ playoff series. In December 2022, when Westbrook played for the Los Angeles Lakers, he had another angry exchange with a fan sitting courtside at a game in Milwaukee.

“Respect is a big thing that I value so the moment that line gets crossed I won’t allow it no more,” Westbrook said Monday. “I stood for it for years and now my son is old enough to know what’s going on and asks me, ‘Hey Dad, what does that mean or what’s that?’”

