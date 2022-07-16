LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez and Minnesota’s Matt Wallner hit two-run homers in the third inning, leading the American League over the National 6-4 Saturday in the annual Futures Game of top prospects.

Dominguez, at 19 the second-youngest prospect at the game behind Miami pitcher Eury Pérez, tied the score 3-3 with his drive on a slider at the letters from San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison, who took the loss. Wallner homered three batters later on hanging sinker for a 5-3 lead.

Oakland’s Shea Langeliers, selected the game’s MVP, added a solo homer in the fourth on a hanging changeup from Atlanta’s Jared Shuster

Jack Leiter, son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter, threw a 1-2-3 fourth, Selected second overall by Texas in last year’s draft, Leiter reached 97.5 mph.

Darren Baker, son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, entered in the fifth and hit a liner that Chicago White Sox center fielder Oscar Colas grabbed with a tumbling catch.

Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta faced one batter and got the win, retiring the Mets’ Francisco Álvarez on a grounder that ended the third.

The teams played at Dodger Stadium, three days before the All-Star Game is held at the park.

Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly that Oakland’s Denzel Clark caught against the eight-field wall. The Yankees’ Ken Waldichuk got the save by retiring the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio on a flyout.

Players, excited to be in a big league ballpark, watched while hanging over the dugout railings. Agent Scott Boras and his staff filled the first row a section behind home plate.

Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller struck out three in the first on two changeups and a curveball.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn made a 100.5 mph to first to throw out Houston’s Yainer Diaz in the second inning, faster than any throw in a big league game since Statcast started in 2015. The big league high is 97.8 mph by Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz on Thursday.

Texas prospect Dustin Harris had an RBI single in the first off Miller, but the NL built a 3-1 lead in the second after the Dodgers’ Diego Cartaya hit a two-out fly to the center field warning track was dropped by Dominguez on the warning track for a two-run error. San Diego’s Robert Hassell III followed with an RBI single that chased Hunter Brown.

Cleveland’s George Valera ran into deep left to rob Hassell of a run-scoring extra-base hit in the first.

