SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A play at home plate in a game between San Diego and San Francisco was overturned on review Wednesday night, the second straight day a disputed review had a significant impact on the outcome of a game.

In the fifth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Blake Sabol of the Giants appeared to be thrown out sliding into home by a strong throw by Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. on Joc Pederson’s two-out single to right.

Sabol was initially ruled out, but the call was changed following a lengthy review when umpires cited San Diego catcher Gary Sanchez for blocking the plate. Frustrated Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue, but was unsuccessful.

“The throw took (Sanchez) up the line,” Melvin said. “Based on where he started, it looked like they showed the replay from when the throw was already on the way, and as a catcher, you have to have some feel for that. You’ve got to also understand the impact and where the runner was.

“To me, it was just one of the worst calls I’ve seen this year.”

Sabol knew quickly that something was amiss on the play,

“I was running as hard as I could,” Sabol said. “I was trying to avoid a collision there. I feel like I didn’t even have a chance to touch (the plate). That was a big, big challenge for us.”

Mike Yastrzemski followed Pederson’s hit with an RBI liner up the middle, then J.D. Davis lashed a single to right center for a four-run lead in a game eventually won by the Giants 4-2.

A night earlier, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after a call at the plate was overturned, because catcher Jonah Heim was ruled to have blocked the plate illegally.

Zach Remillard singled in Elvis Andrus with the go-ahead run on a play that was overturned by video review. Andrus was initially called out at the plate by umpire D.J. Reyburn on Travis Jankowski’s throw.

Bochy was booted for the 80th time in his career.

“For that call to be made, I’m dumbfounded,” Bochy said. “It’s absolutely one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen and it was done by replay. I just don’t get it. I don’t care how many times they’ll try to explain it. You can’t do that in that situation. It’s a shame. It’s embarrassing, really.

“There was never any contact with the catcher. It was a sweep tag. I don’t get it. I really don’t. Again, I’m shocked. Jonah did a great job there. The throw took him to the left a little bit, sweep tag. I’m lost on this one. That’s a tough one to take.”

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said he hadn’t seen a replay.

Heim was stunned.

“I asked the umpire what I could have done differently,” the catcher said. “I set up on the corners. I even backed up. I don’t know what else to do. It’s upsetting.

“I don’t know how you can block the plate from behind the plate.”

