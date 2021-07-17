Apple Valley Country Club holds second annual Golf Open

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The second annual Apple Valley Golf Open is underway at the Apple Valley Country Club.

Around 80 golfers, from all age groups, came from all over the Mountain State to compete. Apple Valley CC General Manager and PGA Golf Professional, Andy Schallmo, said competitors range from high school golfers to golfers from over two hours away.

This golf tournament has fun aspects to it too, including drink and food, catered by the Mason Jar, and a competition. The first golfer to get a hole in one on hole four wins a golf cart.

Schallmo said this event is not only great competition, but promotes the golf course.

“It promotes the course because it brings a lot of the players here and people talk. We put a lot of work into our course over the last couple of years and between the conditions of the greens we think we have one of the best greens around. And people talk about it and it brings them from an hour and a half, two hours away just to play on daily play,” Schallmo said.

Besides the great course and good competition, Schallmo just wants his golfers to have a good time.

“Just to enjoy themselves for the most part. Come out here, hopefully the weather holds off for us, which we hope it does, and just to enjoy themselves out here. Have a couple days of golf, eat some good food from the Mason Jar and just talk about the place and enjoy it,” Schallmo said.

