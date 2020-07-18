Apple Valley Country Club hosts first-ever Apple Valley Open tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Trophies and bragging rights aren’t only on the line on the diamond this weekend, but on the links, as well.

Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont is hosting its first-ever Apple Valley Open tournament Saturday and Sunday.

According to the course’s General Manager, Andy Schallmo, the nine-hole course is in the best shape it’s been in in decades. He even said that players familiar with the course have told him the greens are the best they’ve seen them in in, “40 years.”

A lot of hard work goes into improving the golf course the way Schallmo and company have, and a lot of hard work will go into winning the big trophy this weekend.

More than 80 golfers makeup in the field, ranging in age from 18 to 75 years-old.

One of the golfers involved is Fairmont Senior’s Zack Morgan, who helped the Polar Bears win a state title last year.

There are plenty of other locals in the field, as well as people from all over the state.

“We have guys coming from more than two hours away. Coming from Grafton, coming from Parkersburg. We have some of the top amateurs in the state that are here; guys that decided to play in this event instead of a Pro-Am that they were invited to, which speaks volumes. They want to be the first ever Apple Valley open champion,” said Schallmo.

And it’s not just a the trophy that’s up for grabs this weekend.

The first hole-in-one on hole No. 4 gets that lucky person a free golf cart. And the first hole-in-one on hole No. 9 gets that golfer a free smoker.

The Apple Valley Open finishes up on Sunday.