Bridgeport, W.Va.— It has been a long week for legion baseball with the area two tournament going on, but tonight Bridgeport post sixty-eight and Morgantown post two battled it out and we finally have a champion.

Cody Thomas, the leadoff man, gets the bats started early with a grounder to short. It seems like a routine throw to first, but the ball is lost and Thomas reaches safely. Tommy Montauge is walked, and Jett Walters is to the dish. He drops one into shallow center giving Thomas plenty of time to wheel his way home for post two. Wanger is walked, loading the bases for ParkCroyle who finds empty space in left field, and just like that Morgantown adds two more to the board and Croyle slides in safely at second for the double.

We go to the top of the third now, and Lance Wanger has his work gloves on, and with a grounder that stays just within the left foul line he chugs his way to second for a double. Croyle again, showing why he’s the designated hitter with a high fly ball that drops into right center field giving the speedy Wanger more than enough time to extend the lead to four-nothing.

Bottom of the third and the Bridgeport bats are awake now, they add one to the board, and with the bases loaded Mark Biafore is walked to add one more cutting the deficit in half. Connor Blake to the dish now and with the bases still loaded, he smokes one to the left field corner bringing home Anthony Dixon and Zach Rohrig. We now have a tied ballgame at four-four.

In the top of the fourth with the go ahead runner on third, post twos drew bailey goes up the middle. Post sixty-eight tries for the third out at first, but Bailey is safe allowing Ethan Dorkins to give Morgantown the lead back. Bottom half now, and Bridgeport has their bases loaded. Zach Rohrig showing his patience at the plate, and it pays off. He scores Romano from third and ties the game back up.

Top of the sixth now, post two has their bases loaded from walks and when Wanger makes the fourth walk, Aaron Forbes comes home and it’s 6-5 now. Danny Grabo practices his patience too and with the bases still loaded, he’s walked to bring home Drew Bailey. Max Cash will add another when he is walked to let Jett Walters cross the plate.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bridgeport’s Dixon grounds one past the second baseman and with Lough on second, he pumps his arms home to cut the deficit to only two.

In the top of the seventh, post two has Thomas on second and when Forbes chops one down the left side foul line Thomas uses his speed to add one more for post two, giving Forbes then RBI double.

After a three up, three down bottom half, Morgantown is your area two champions with a 9-6 victory.