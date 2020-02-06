Armstrong, Stone lead GSC women past Fairmont State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The last meeting between Fairmont State and Glenville State didn’t go according to plan for Kim Stephens’ club.

Stephens, along with Ty Armstrong and Re’Shawna Stone, made sure that wasn’t the case this time around.

Armstrong scored a game-high 24 points, while Stone added 21 – as did Zakiyah Winfield – in the Lady Pioneers’ 102-76 win over Fairmont State at the Waco Center Wednesday night.

Glenville State led big at halftime, and stretched its lead out to as many as 37 points in the third quarter.

The Pioneers outscored the Fighting Falcons by 26 points in the paint, and scored that many points off turnovers.

Taylor Duplaga scored a team-high 23 points for Fairmont State. She was one of four Fighting Falcons that finished the game in double figures, scoring-wise.