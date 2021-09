PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Division-I Army visited Philippi on Friday for Alderson Broaddus’ first home sprint football game since 2019.

Army dominated the game, winning 54-0.

Sure, the Battlers would’ve loved to pull out a win over the Black Knights.

But as head coach, Brad Jett, has said in the past, the great thing about games like this is getting his players the experience against a D1 program.

They will get that opportunity once again later in the year, when the Battlers host Navy next month.