Around the World with Marley Washenitz, Pt. 1

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – We caught up with recent WVU women’s basketball commit, and Fairmont Senior standout Marley Washenitz, in Fairmont.

For this interview, though, we had Washenitz play a game of Around the World, with every made shot being followed by a question.

In the video above, you’ll see Part One of our interview with her.

In Part One, we start off by asking Washenitz about her takeaways from her Lock In With Marley virtual, basketball training camps she held earlier this year.

“I kind of always wanted to be a coach, and I just like helping others. that’s what I was trying to do with my whole ‘Lock in with Marley’ thing. Give others a chance that maybe they don’t have to get seen by other coaches, and get opportunities that I’ve had,” Washenitz said. “Also, teaching kids that fundamentals is a really big part of the game. Because, some kids just want to come out here and be seen on social media platforms doing all these crazy moves. But I just think fundamentals is a really big part of basketball, and I just kind of wanted to elaborate on that.”

We also asked her which two of her Fairmont Senior teammates would she want to room with in a high school basketball “bubble”?

“It’s hard, I have three that I would want to. But the two I would probably pick would be Laynie Beresford, and Emily Starn,” Washenitz said. We’ve been really good friends since middle school. Emily, I started off playing against her when she was in middle school. And ever since then we’ve all been really good friends. Laney is my best friend. We are kind of the same kind of positions, we’re all the guards – the back court – for our team. So, I think it would be really good for us to be together, because we know what it takes to defend and to find others on the offensive end.”

The second part of our Around the World with Marley Washenitz interview will air on Sunday in the 12 SportsZone.