Around the World with Marley Washenitz, Pt. 2

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Part Two of our Around the World with Marley Washenitz story aired on Sunday.

Part One of the two-part series aired on Saturday.

In the second part of this interview, we speak with Washenitz about college basketball, AAU basketball, and goals for her junior season of high school ball.

Washenitz, who recently verbally committed to the WVU women’s basketball team, had this to say when asked what she’s looking for in a college basketball program.

“I’m looking for somewhere I go, and they treat me as family, and it feels like home, because for the next four years in college, that coach is going to be my mom or dad,” said Washenitz. “I would like to have really good connection with the coach. As well as style of play. I don’t want to go into a program where I can’t play and the style doesn’t fit my style, becaaue I’m more of an aggressive, up beat style player. I don’t want to go into where they slow it down. So style of play, coach, and obviously the feel for the campus, home, and everything like that.”

The two-time all-state player has already captured one state championship with her Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears, but adding another ring to her collection is a big goal heading into her junior campaign.

“I think my goal this year would be winning states. We didn’t finish up last year the way we wanted to,” she said. “Also, when we practice and stuff, and even in the offseason, just getting the girls on my team to workout more consistently, like every day. I know it can be hard to find gyms and stuff, so I’ve been trying to text them. So, just trying to get everyone on the same page and winning states.”

See the rest of the story by clicking on the video above.