Ashten Boggs inks with Edinboro to continue hoops career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University Lady Hawks guard/forward Ashten Boggs inked with the Edinboro Fighting Scots Wednesday to continue her basketball career at the next level.

Boggs helped lead her Hawks to the Triple-A state title game a year ago, while averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game in her junior season. For her efforts she earned first-team all-state honors.

University’s Ashten Boggs signed with Edinboro to continue her basketball career. (Photo via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

She said the Edinboro coaches really like her versatility, and that she’s going to play a little bit of ever position potentially.

“That’s what they liked about me, is how I’m so versatile, and I can play so many different positions. And they said they’ve looked for that. They also like how long I am for defense, so they want me to get in the passing lanes. They said I have a big role to play once I get there but I’m not worried about it,” Boggs said.