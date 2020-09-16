Atchison, Spangler score 12 combined to roll over Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A boys and girls high school soccer double-header was hosted at Stydahar Field rivaling Lewis County and Lincoln.

This game got out of hand quickly as Lewis County’s John Atchison took control of the game.

In the fourth minute of the game, Atchison shoots a rocket shot past the Cougar keeper and that only started his escapade.

Atchison scored again six minutes later to put the Minutemen up 2-0.

Atchison tallied a hat trick in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Owen Spangler also went off in this game, matching Atchison’s six goals himself.

Minutemen blank the Cougars 13-0, the final score.

