Athlete of the Week: Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight and Jared Jones

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Last Friday the Route 50 Rivalry was won by Doddridge County. Two Bulldogs in particular stood out in that game and they’re this week’s WBOY Athletes of the Week.

Establish the ground game. That’s the key to success for Doddridge County and quarterback Jared Jones and running back Dylan Knight did just that on Friday night against Ritchie County.



“There a two senior force. They’ve been a big part of the team in quarterback, tailback. This year Jared is running the ball more than he has in the past. It was big. Both of them found the end zone,” DCHS football head coach, Bobby Burnside, said.

The senior duo combined for over 200 rushing yards in the Bulldogs 29-26 double-overtime win over the Rebels.

Jones set the tone of the game with the first touchdown and Knight punched it in on several occasions. Both players also recorded plenty of first downs to lead to those touchdowns.



“Coach Bobby, he loves his ground game. I don’t think there’s been many games where we’ve came out on top that the ground game wasn’t working. Line of scrimmage. Winning the line of scrimmage went good, no turnovers, keeping two hands on the ball. Just surging and out playing them I think is what went in our favor,” Jones said.



“That’s our style of football. I mean, if something is working, coach Bobby is going to keep doing it. We always run the ball, we’ve always been like that for years.Well if the line is working good, I’m working good. I give the line credit for everything. Especially our full back and line, they both blocked great Friday night,” Knight said.

A fun game and a meaningful win for these seniors. Doddridge County has defeated Ritchie County in every season after 2013. Meaning Jones and Knight are four for four over the Rebels.



“We always expect something good from them. No matter what they give the weeks before. They always give us a good game so we had to play with heart the whole game and obviously with two overtimes. Every year that win means everything. We’ve won for eight straight years and a win like that means everything,” Knight said.

Jones said while the win means a lot to the team, he and his team are on a week to week basis and look forward to whatever game lies ahead in order to get to the postseason.



“It’s a big goal for the season but obviously we take it one game at a time. It’s just one step closer to the championship, playoffs. One team at a time, one game a week. We never look ahead but putting that on the record scores us a lot of points so it works out,” Jones said.

Another win in the column but plenty of games left to go for the Bulldogs.

Whether they get a trip to Wheeling Island Stadium or not, one thing is certain for both of these seniors- There’s nothing like playing for the dogs at Cline Stansberry Stadium on Friday nights.

“Everyone knows everyone here in Doddridge. The community is amazing, the coaching staff is amazing and we always get what we need from this community,” Knight said.

Doddridge County hosts Wirt County in week six in hopes of remaining undefeated.

