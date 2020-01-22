Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier has been named our Athlete of the Week.

Frazier is not only a standout on the football field, where his talents earned him a scholarship with the WVU Football team, but has helped lead him to a 144-2 record on the wrestling mats.

Frazier, who hasn’t lost since his freshman year, tells us about his wrestling career, and the influences he’s had from his family along the way.

He’s a three-time Big 10 Conference, Regional, and State champion, and will look to complete the four peat in all of those this year.