Athlete of the Week: Harrison County youth golfer Carson Higginbotham

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County’s youth golf phenom, Carson Higginbotham, has had the summer for the ages. He’s won countless wins, medals and trophies, and he’s played at some of the best golf courses in the country.

This weekend, he gets the opportunity to bring home the biggest trophy possible in his age group — the PGA Jr. League Championship.

“On Wednesday we have a nine hole practice round on the front nine and some skills challenges and stuff. On Thursday we have a nine hole practice round on the back nine. Then we have a team interview for ESPN. Friday is 18 hole stroke play,” Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham and his team qualified for the Junior League Championship in September. They did so by one stroke, and needed two tie-breakers to earn that win.

“It’s awesome because I’ve been playing with them for 6-7 years. So it’s just awesome to be able to play with them as a team and not against them,” Higginbotham said.

The 12 year-old golfer, and his 13U team, will play in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend. Portions of the tournament will be aired on various ESPN platforms, meaning Higginbotham will be seen around the country.

“It’s awesome to be able to be on a show like that so early. It’s just going to be awesome to be able to play on it,” Higginbotham said.

A tournament like this can only raise Higginbotham’s profile and name recognition – two things that have been on the rise over the past few years.

“I’ve gone out of state and people have been recognizing me. It’s just surreal that I’m getting recognized out of state,” Higginbotham said.

The 12 year-old remembers getting recognized for the first time in Florida. And it’s not just other parents or players his age that know the name.

“We were at a tournament this year and I hear a kid who is probably five or six and he’s like ‘That’s Carson Higginbotham’s bag.’ So I thought that was pretty cool,” Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham’s status in the golf world can only improve over the next few days, as he plays with and against friends he’s made from across the country.

From all of us at WBOY, good luck in Arizona, Carson!

He’s this week’s Athlete of the Week.