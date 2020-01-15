Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Kaitlyn Ammons is battling back from an ankle injury, and is a leader on a fairly young Mohigans team that has no seniors.

But it does have a team mom — in her words.

“Mainly my focus has been trying to bring the younger girls along. I mean, we’re starting three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman right now. So, we’re pretty young. So that’s really my main focus,” Ammons said.

Ammons is our Athlete of the Week.

See why by clicking on the video above, where she talks about coming back from injury, being a leader on the team, and getting an opportunity to try out for the Team USA U16 team last year.

