Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Alyssa Hill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour’s Alyssa Hill has had a taste of the state volleyball tournament in each of her first three seasons but wasn’t able to bring home a Title. Until this year.

“I’ve been up here, I’ve played on this floor for four years, freshman to now and this has never been the outcome but this year this was the only option. This had to be the outcome,” Hill said.

After a sectional and regional title, the Colts found themselves back in Charleston this season- and Hill wasn’t leaving without a first place trophy.

It took PB five sets with Shady Spring but the Colts gave it their all until the very last point.

“We said we have 15 hard points, we need to put them down. That’s it. We have to swing. Come out swinging. We couldn’t tip, you’ve got to go at them,” Hill said.

It made it even better that the Colts were able to win over Shady Spring, a team they have history with.

“They took us out in the semis my sophomore year. They took us out in the championship last year and not this year,” Hill said.

Hill delivered a team-high 23 kills in addition to four blocks but it might have been her continuous energy that gave Philip Barbour the biggest advantage.

“They need someone behind them who has been here. They need the experience in their ear telling them they can do it because they can do it, obviously they can do it, and they need to hear that,” Hill said.

If there was one word to describe how Philip Barbour won the title, it would be teamwork.

“I have to put the ball down for the person beside me. I don’t play for myself, I play for this team because the bond and the support that they give me, I couldn’t ask for anything better so I play for them,” Hill said. “The connections between all of us are incredible and this is the most hardworking team I’ve ever played on.”

Hill ends her high school volleyball career as a state champion and will take that energy to the collegiate ranks where she’ll play for West Virginia State.

“Everything. This is what I wanted to accomplish in high school with high school volleyball and it couldn’t happen until now but I’m so grateful that it did,” Hill said.