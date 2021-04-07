Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
WV DHHR confirms 2,320 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths on Friday
Pandemic led to ‘alarming’ increase in obesity in kids, study finds
Jury in Marion County murder trial recommends no mercy after conviction
Clarksburg Police Department receive proclamation during council meeting
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Jury in Marion County murder trial recommends no mercy after conviction
Top Stories
Clarksburg Police Department receive proclamation during council meeting
Sew What, a new tailoring business, holds ribbon cutting in Bridgeport
Video
Bed bugs reported in several Fairmont schools
Video
United Hospital Center to revamp visitor policy amid COVID-19 case surge
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Healthcare Hero: The West Virginia Poison Center and COVID-19 Hotline
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Athlete of the Week
Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Cam Cole
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: 13 local golfers who participated in Girls State Golf Invitational
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Lincoln’s Levi Moore and Antwan Hilliard
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport baseball team
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Chloe Elliott
Video
Close
You have been added to WBOY Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WBOY Daily News
Sign Up
More Athlete of the Week Headlines
Honda Athlete of the Week: State champions from last week’s state track & field meet
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Cole Peschl
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Lewis County’s Will Hunt
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County boys basketball
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Area swimmers & wrestlers who claimed state titles or runner-up trophies Tuesday
Video
Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Law enforcement makes 7 drug arrests in Preston County, 1 suspect claims he’s a priest and the drugs are for ‘religious purposes’
WV DHHR confirms 2,320 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths on Friday
Winners of this week’s ‘Do It for Babydog’ sweepstakes announced
Jury in Marion County murder trial recommends no mercy after conviction
Woman charged after allegedly ‘smoking heroin and blowing it into a juvenile child’s face’ in Farmington
Woman charged after officers find methamphetamine in vehicle during traffic stop in Clarksburg
Bed bugs reported in several Fairmont schools
Video
VIRAL VIDEO: Fairmont mayor apologizes to woman and her children over parking dispute, tells husband: ‘I’m not going to apologize to you’
United Hospital Center to revamp visitor policy amid COVID-19 case surge
Video
Mon Health using new methods to treat Delta variant patients