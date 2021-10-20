Athlete of the Week: North Marion’s Tariq Miller

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s Tariq Miller has been named the WBOY Athlete of the Week after a strong performance over Lewis County this past Friday night.

Miller has been a standout on the Huskies’ football program all season long and week eight was no different.

Miller’s four touchdown game led the Huskies past Lewis County 37-7.



“I’d say just having a great game plan. The line was blocking as best as they could and just running my routes well,” Miller said.

The senior had two receiving touchdowns, one rushing and one punt return TD.

That’s 169 total yards on offense… and that’s the same amount that the Minutemen had as a team.

But the stats don’t matter to Miller, it’s winning every week that does.



“My mindset for every game is just win. We came here with a goal since my freshman year that we want to get to Wheeling and that’s what I’m going to help the team do,” Miller said.

Although he didn’t have any defensive touchdowns in week eight, he’s made plenty of key defensive plays throughout the season. Including a 90 yard pick six in the win over Preston.

Miller said making those defensive plays is important for multiple reasons.



“Making plays on defense not only does it help the offense get motivated but it also just helps the whole team. Defense is a big part of the game and it helps win the game so if we can win the turnover, then it’s going to be easy to win the game,” Miller said.

Miller is arguably the Huskies most versatile player. The do-it-all athlete finds the end zone in a variety of ways while also being a menace to any opposing offense.



“Making sure that I practice hard anywhere that they put me so that way I know that I’m prepared and so when I get in the game I know that I can do these things and have the confidence to be able to do it,” Miller said.

Miller and the AA No. 8 ranked Huskies are set to see Oak Glen in week nine of the season.