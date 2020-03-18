Athletic Training Month: common misconceptions on training responsibilities

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.- March is athletic training month and trainer’s duties are not put to a halt even with the postponement of sports in the mountain state.

Drew Mason, an athletic trainer at West Virginia Wesleyan College, says there are many common misconceptions of the range of a trainer’s responsibilities.

Trainer’s duties don’t stop at providing athletes with water and taping ankles. In fact, Mason says athletic trainer’s are basically the gateway to doctors.

“If I have a roster of athletes, say I have 30 athletes. Those athletes are my responsibility so they come to me for everything. Whether it’s low grade fever, whether they have got a cough, ‘I think I have bronchitis, I’m getting migraines’, it comes through our offices first. And then we refer out accordingly to whoever we think they need to see next,” Mason said.

As stated above, Mason says athletes come to him for basically every medial need they believe he can attend to.

