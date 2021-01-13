Augustin, Williams combine for 54 points to lead Pioneers over Senators

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State men’s basketball program hosted Davis and Elkins at the Waco Center on Wednesday.

Glenville got off to a fast start gaining the lead quickly, but D&E’s Sam Rolle made sure the score stayed close.

Rolle dropped 16 points in the first half and 29 in the game to lead the Senators.

But another player also dropped 29 and that’s Glenville State’s Hegel Augustin.

John Williams also had a big game for the Pioneers with 25 points.

The score went back and forth throughout the entire first half but the Senators got the layup to lead 47-44 at the halftime break.

Although the Senators pulled away early in the second half, Glenville State came away with the win.

The Pioneers won 90-85 the final score.