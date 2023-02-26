FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Austin Gibson has already tasted wrestling glory back in Bridgeport High School when he was a state champion. Now, he’s trying to reclaim lightning in a bottle at the collegiate level with Fairmont State.

On Saturday, Gibson placed third at the Division Two Super Regional, which punched him a bid to wrestle at the Division Two National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Gibson opened the tournament by knocking off fourth-seeded Chase Stein from Mercyhurst. The Bridgeport Alum then lost 15-6 in the the quarterfinals to Seton Hill’s Riley O’Mara.

In the consolation rounds, Gibson rattled off three wins in a row to give him a chance to secure an automatic bid to nationals.

In the third-place bout, Gibson had a rematch against O’Mara. The end result was different this time. Gibson, trailing for most of the match, caught O’Mara in a step over counter to pin him and claim bronze.

“We are super excited for Austin and the program as a whole,” Fairmont State Wrestling Head Coach Gennaro Bonaventura said. “Everyone battled hard all day and it was a great learning experience for us. We’re just getting started.”

The Division Two Wrestling National Championships starts Friday, March 10.