Avery Baker continues football career at Glenville State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Another athlete signed to continue his football career at the next level.

East Fairmont High School’s Avery Baker signed with the Glenville State Football program.

Baker says playing football in college has been something he’s always wanted and when Glenville offered, he couldn’t turn it down.

He also has already made connections with his new head coach and athletic training staff.

“Coach Kellar was really nice he talked to me a lot. Plus the trainer down there was our trainer for freshman year, Nolan Harvath, and he’s a really good guy and he talked to me a lot and I like what he’s doing down there,” Baker said.

Baker says he’s excited to get back on the field and is more excited to be apart of the Pioneer defense and has set goals for himself.

“Get myself in shape, be conditioned, get stronger, get a little bigger so I can compete with the people down there,” Baker said.

You will see Baker in the game at defensive end or at linebacker for Glenville State this upcoming season.