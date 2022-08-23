MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A select group of West Virginia University and University of Pittsburgh football players are using their backyard rivalry for a good cause—raising funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

In a press release Tuesday, the Ronald McDonald House announced that the efforts will take place this Saturday, ahead of the Thursday, Sept. 1 Pitt-WVU Backyard Brawl.

According to the release, WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier, and Tony Mathis will serve lunch at the Morgantown location while Pitt players Deslin Alexandre, Calijah Kancey, and Brandon Hill will serve lunch to the families at the Pittsburgh house.

The student-athletes will compete to raise the most funds for RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown and the winner will receive a trophy as well as bragging rights. Donations will be accepted until the end of Sept. 1 and can be made online.

Those who wish to contribute can also go to a participating Primanti’s Brother’s location, and mention the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown and Primanti’s will donate 20% of their total to the RMHC. The only participating West Virginia location is in Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown.

The fundraising effort was coordinated through the Country Roads Trust, and Pitt’s counterpart, Alliance 412.

The RMHC provides families of sick children with a place to sleep, eat, relax and find support from other families in similar situations.