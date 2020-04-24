Bailey Toothman inks with Lady Pioneers basketball

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Another high school basketball player has made a decision on joining a new hoops family.

Grafton High’s Bailey Toothman signed with the Point Park University Women’s Basketball program.

Toothman helped lead the Bearcats to a 15-9 record this season and is excited to make an impact with the Pioneers.

It was around her junior year when Toothman decided she wanted to play basketball collegiately and said that’s when the intense work started with 5 a.m. workouts and training sessions before school.

Not only does she love the city of Pittsburgh, but Toothman says what really drew her to Point Park was the academics.

“The academic side of it really was the best thing for me. They have tons of internships but I’ve loved Pittsburgh since I was little so that was just the icing on top of the cake to get to play basketball there. I want to go into social media marketing and they had a marketing minor which was perfect for me. And the team is just like a big community and the coaches are awesome so it was like a no-brainer for me,” Toothman said.

She says her parents made this all possible with their willingness, time and support. Another factor in her decision was how close Pittsburgh is to Grafton so that her parents can still come see her play.