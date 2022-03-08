CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Webster County pulled away from Doddridge County in the second half to win 54-37 and advance to the state semifinal.

The Highlanders started with a 5-1 run led by Holly Perrine. Webster County had the slight lead 15-11 after the first quarter.

The two battled it out in the second quarter but again the Highlanders led at the half 31-22.

It was the third quarter that really gave Webster County an advantage. The Highlanders outscored DCHS 15-7 to lead by as much as 17 points.

Webster County, led by Sydney Baird’s Double-Double (18 points, 12 rebounds), kept up the offense and defense for the win.

Hannah Cutlip finished with 11 points to round out double-figures for the Highlanders.

Abby McDonough led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 10 boards in Doddridge County’s first state tournament appearance in 25 years.

The Highlanders are set to face Gilmer County on Thursday in the Class-A semifinal.