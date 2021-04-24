Baldy carrying Austin off court Thursday shines light on his great relationship with his players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High school coaches are so much more than just a coach.

They’re teachers; motivators; role models; parents, or parental-figures, and they come to the rescue whenever their players need them

Fans at Thursday night’s basketball game at Trinity Christian saw a pretty good example of that commitment.

During Thursday’s game, Trinity junior, Olivia Austin, went down with a knee injury. Lady Warriors head coach, Mike Baldy, went over to check on her.

When Austin wasn’t able to get off the court under her own power, Baldy carried her off the court.

A great photo of that moment was captured by the Mineral News-Tribune, and the reporter who took the picture made a pretty good observation — “Seems like this fella really has a strong bond with his players.”

“When you build the relationships with the players, to me, it was just kind of a chance to give her a hug and tell her we’re with you Liv, we hope you feel better, ” said Baldy. “I think when you build the relationships with the kids, it’s little things like that are important to them. I hope she knows how much we love her and we’re hoping that she’ll be alright.”

Baldy certainly does have a great relationship with his players. You can tell they love playing for him, and he loves coaching them.