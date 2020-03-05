Bancroft, Wellings combine for 42 points, Gilmer County punches ticket to state tournament

GLENVILLE, W.Va.- High school basketball teams around the region have only one thing on their mind and that’s punching their tickets to Charleston.

Girls Regional Finals continued tonight as Gilmer County hosted Moorefield.

The Lady Titans keep the lead throughout the first and led 18-7 as they headed into the second quarter.

Moorefield caught up in the second quarter to cut the Titan’s lead to seven at halftime.

Grace Wellings had a huge third quarter for the Titans as she hit four threes and scored 21 points in this game.

Trinity Bancroft also had a big game for Gilmer, matching Wellings 21 points to lead the Lady Titans.

Gilmer County never lost the lead in this game and went on to win the regional title and also punch their ticket to states, 75-48 the final score.

The Lady Titans will enter Charleston as a three seed and are set to take on Wheeling Central in the first round of the state tournament.