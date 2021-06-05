Bartholow, East Fairmont softball eliminate Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont defeated rival Fairmont Senior for the second-straight meeting on Saturday afternoon. This time, though, the Bees victory ended the Polar Bears’ season.

Kierra Bartholow drove in three runs at the plate, and Blair Nuzum struck out ten would-be hitters from the circle.

East Fairmont, after trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning, came back to score five unanswered runs to win by a final score of 6-3 and advance in the sectional tournament.

“We realized we didn’t have much longer score. So, we knew we were down to our final few outs. So, we just came together, and was like, ‘Hey, we have to do whatever it takes to get on.’ Me, Blair, Haley had some timely hits right there,” said Bartholow after the game.

With the win, East Fairmont advances to take on Weir in the Northern Panhandle on Monday.