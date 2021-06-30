Basil Lucas named next boys basketball coach at Robert C. Byrd high school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys basketball program has it’s new leader, and it’s someone very familiar with the Flying Eagles program.

RCB golf head coach, Basil Lucas, will take over the reigns for the recently retired Bill Bennett. Lucas will become the fourth head coach in RCB boys basketball history.

Congratulations to my guy, Baz, on being named the 4th head boy’s basketball coach in Robert C. Byrd history! He has more than paid his dues and is more than prepared to lead the program! Proud of you and happy for you, Basil Lucas! 👏👏👏👏👏💚💙💚💙💚💙 pic.twitter.com/ltQICZeAxk — Bill Bennett (@RCBCoach) July 1, 2021

Lucas confirmed to 12 Sports that he was approved by the Harrison County Board of Education during Wednesday’s special meeting.

A member of the Harrison County BOE also approved the move.

Bennett stepped down from his position as head coach in May following a 19-year stint with the Flying Eagles. Bennett won more than 320 games while being in charge of the RCB boys basketball program.

Lucas has been a big part of what the Flying Eagles have accomplished in recent years, both on the hardwood and on the golf course.

Lucas has led the Flying Eagles golf program to the state tournament numerous times, and helped guide RCB to a third-place finish in Double-A this past season.

Lucas will now be just the fourth head coach in program history, and only the third head coach since the turn of the century.

12 Sports will have comments from Lucas on Thursday.