Basketball, swimming and wrestling, oh my!: Previewing a busy week in high school sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe preview what will be a very busy week in high school sports.

This week there will be: the state wrestling tournament in Huntington; boys basketball sectional tournaments; the state swimming championship meet in Morgantown; and girls basketball regional tournament games.

Not only all that, but there will also be a myriad of spring sports competition happening, as well.

The action gets started on Monday with the state wrestling tournament in Huntington. Triple-A wrestlers will compete on Monday and Tuesday, with Double- and Single-A wrestlers competing on Wednesday and Thursday. Championship bouts will be held on Tuesday and Thursday.

Boys basketball sectional tournament action also gets started on Monday. Local teams will compete throughout the week to earn the opportunity to play in the regional round next week.

Meanwhile, the state swimming championship meet will be held on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. This will be just a one-day, championship-only, event.

That means select swimmers in all three classes, and wrestlers in Triple-A, will be crowned as state champs on the same day — April 20.

Girls basketball regional games will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Class AAA teams will play in the regional round on Tuesday. Quad-A and Single-A teams will play on Wednesday. Double-A teams will compete on Thursday. Winning teams will advance to next week’s state tournament in Charleston.

Girls basketball regional games are as follows:

Tuesday (AAA): Lincoln @ Fairmont Senior ; Keyser @ North Marion; Philip Barbour @ Lewis County.

Wednesday (AAAA): Buckhannon-Upshur @ Morgantown; Wheeling Park @ University.

Wednesday (A): Clay-Battelle @ Cameron ; Madonna @ Doddridge County ; Pocahontas County @ Tucker County ; James Monroe @ Webster County ; Gilmer County at Tug Valley.

Thursday (AA): Frankfort @ Trinity Christian ; Braxton County @ Petersburg.