Battlers never lost the lead in win over ranked Pioneers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball team recorded a big win over the No. 24 ranked Glenville State Pioneers on Saturday evening.

AB got a head start within the first few seconds of the game and never lost the lead throughout the game.

Philippi’s own David Shriver had a huge first half for the Battlers scoring 18 points to give AB an 18 point lead at the halftime break.

The Pioneers made a comeback and brought the score within under 10 points, but their late scoring stint didn’t bring them the win.

The Battlers never lost the lead in this game and powered through the second half to record a 102-94 win over the Pioneers.

Shriver led the Battlers with team-high 25 points. Four other Battlers scored in double-figures: Christian Miller-Cardwell finished with 16 points, KJ Walker scored 14, John Grayson scored 12 and Tahleik Walker scored 10 for Alderson Broaddus.

John Williams led the Pioneers with game-high 29 points. Nick Edwards scored 27 and Hegel Augustin finished with a double-double 22 points and 11 rebounds.