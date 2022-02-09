Battlers pull out win in tight contest with Bobcats

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team improved to 10-10 on the season after pulling out a close win over Frostburg State, 79-72.

The game was close from the jump. Back and forth three-pointers from each team closed out the first quarter with a Frostburg 22-18 lead.

A close second quarter followed with the Bobcats leading yet again, 40-35, at the halftime break.

But in the final stages of the game, the Battlers were able to take the lead and keep it for the win.

Ariyah Douglas led the Battlers with 19 points, Nyshae’ Weaver added 17, Iyahnna Williams finished with 16 and Hannah Taylor scored 15 points.