Battlers pull out win in tight contest with Bobcats

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team improved to 10-10 on the season after pulling out a close win over Frostburg State, 79-72.

The game was close from the jump. Back and forth three-pointers from each team closed out the first quarter with a Frostburg 22-18 lead.

A close second quarter followed with the Bobcats leading yet again, 40-35, at the halftime break.

But in the final stages of the game, the Battlers were able to take the lead and keep it for the win.

Ariyah Douglas led the Battlers with 19 points, Nyshae’ Weaver added 17, Iyahnna Williams finished with 16 and Hannah Taylor scored 15 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories