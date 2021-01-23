Battlers win on the road, Five players score in double-figures

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Summer Quesenberry’s club earned its third win of the season and third win in the Mountain East Conference on Saturday after a 90-81 win over Fairmont State.

The Battlers took an early lead shooting 52.9 percent from field goal range and 42.9 percent from the arc in the first half.

The Falcons did get into a rhythm at the end of the second quarter but AB led Fairmont State 36-32 at the halftime break.

Five Battlers scored in the double-digits to earn the win.

Iyahnna Williams put up 17 points to lead AB, Celeste Walters finished with a double- double 14 points and 14 boards.

Sierra Kotchman led Fairmont State with game-high 25 points.

