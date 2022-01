GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton hasn’t played in a game since December 30 but it didn’t show in the Bearcats return against Lewis County.

Grafton posted a dominant 82-40 win over the Minutemen.

The Bearcats put the game away early leading 30-10 after one quarter.

Justin Spiker led the Bearcats with 21 points, Ryan Maier scored 18 and Isaac Lough finished with 14 points.

Grafton improves to 5-2 on the season.