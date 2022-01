CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a tight contest between two Class-AAA opponents, Grafton came out on top over Robert C. Byrd in an overtime thriller.

The game stayed close the entire way through. The first quarter ended with RCB taking a six point lead.

But the Bearcats would lead by two at the halftime break.

The game was all tied up 41-41 after three and Grafton’s Ryan Maier sank a last minute layup to send it into overtime.

Grafton pulled out the 69-65 win in overtime.