Bears, Bees, Colts cross country teams headed to state meet

FRANKFORT, W.Va. – East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high schools will be well represented at the high school cross country state meet next week.

East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher won Wednesday’s Class AA Region I meet at Frankfort High School, puncher her ticket to the sate meet next week. (Photo by TriStateRacer.com)

Both of the Bees and Polar Bears boys and girls teams finished in the top three at the Class AA Region I meet Wednesday at Frankfort High School.

Philip Barbour’s girls team will also compete at the state meet.

In the girls’ meet on Wednesday, six of the top eight individual runners were from local schools.

East Fairmont senior Erykah Christopher placed first with a time of 21:15, just over 12 seconds ahead of Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein. Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams placed third and Taylor Hess of North Marion crossed the line in fifth place.

Fairmont Senior won the girls meet with 46 points. Philip Barbour placed second as a team, just three points behind at 49. And East Fairmont placed third. Each of the three teams will compete at the state tournament.

The top 12 individual runners will also compete on Halloween.

Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli crossed the finish line first at the Class AA Region I boys meet on Wednesday. (Photo by TriStateRacer.com)

On the boys side, Fairmont Senior came in second place as a team with 50 points, while East Fairmont placed third as a group.

Polar Bear runners finished first and second, individually, with seniors Logan Zuchelli and Taylor Hayes each leading the pack.

Only two other local boys runners from this meet — Drew Moore and Joshua McPherson from East Fairmont — will run for a state title.

Full results from Wednesday’s meet can be found by clicking on the links below:

Boys AA Region I Meet Results

Girls AA Region I Meet Results