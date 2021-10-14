Bees credit “one more” mentality to recent success

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont Bees found themsevles ranked in the past two WVSSAC high school football rankings.

The Bees come in at No. 12 heading into their game this Friday against Liberty.

While Shane Eakle and company are proud of what they’ve been able to do up to this point in the season, Eakle said nothing really matter until the end of week 11.

Eakle credits the recent success much in part to everyone doing their job and limiting mistakes.

The Bees have been following a motto that has helped shape the team in multiple ways.

“Well the big thing is we say speak with our actions. So that means on the field, off the field, in the classroom, everything that we’re doing we do to the best of our ability,” Eakle said. “We want to get one more. One more rep in practice, one more rep in the weight room, one more rep when we’re doing homework and stuff, practice things, so it’s kind of a don’t be happy with the status quo, keep working to get better.”



Offensively Eakle said his crew is getting sharper. That starts with the O-line and his skill player working together to get the ball in the end zone.

Everything will have to click to take down Liberty on Friday and to keep the Bees in playoff contention.

