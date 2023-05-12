FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Conner Graffius delivered an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to put East Fairmont ahead for good in a 4-3 win over Fairmont Senior on Friday night.

The win marks the Bees’ second upset win in the Class AA Region I, Section 1 tournament and eliminates the rival Polar Bears from the bracket.

Brody Bledsoe earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief as East Fairmont advances to play Oak Glen for the sectional championship tomorrow, needing to beat the Golden Bears twice for the crown.

The win by the Bees marks the fifth time in this sectional tournament that the lower-seeded team won in seven total games.