FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – After a 14-8 finish last season with a roster made up primarily of underclassmen, the preseason hype around the East Fairmont girls’ basketball team was high.

With a 6-1 record and four wins of 20 or more points, the Bees are living up to the buzz.

While a loss to Philip Barbour stopped East Fairmont short of a state tournament appearance a year ago, the Bees entered the offseason with extremely high hopes thanks to a returning nucleus of standout players.

With a goal in their sites, those players came together to make sure that they didn’t fail to live up to the hype and that work has not gone unnoticed.

Now returning to action in 2023, the Bees have a lot more on their minds than just regular season wins.

“We had a great offseason. Kids spent a lot of time in the weight room and put a lot of time in on individual skill development. I have seen a lot of things carry over to the season. We’ve tried to clean some things up from last year and get stronger at what we do in our identity,” head coach James Beckman said

The East Fairmont girls’ basketball team returns to action on Wednesday in a top ten matchup at Robert C. Byrd.