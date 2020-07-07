Bees look to build on conditioning with ball skills in three-week period

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Over at East-West Stadium, the East Fairmont Bees returned to the turf, this time with soccer balls and goals for the first time this summer.

The East Fairmont girls soccer team participated in phase two summer workouts where they mostly focused on conditioning, but now Eric Wright’s crew is back on the turf for their three week period where they are allowed to have soccer balls and goals.

Wright is keeping his players in pods for the time being but this time they’re more position based. He says once he sees where his players are comfortable and where they fit best, the pods will shift and settle.

The Bees do have a major focus in mind especially in the beginning of the period.

“Just reintroduce us to the ball. You know we’re starting this week a little more basic, got a lot of new players. Just trying to get everybody in here, you know build on what we started with our fitness in phase one and phase two and just get used to the ball again,” Wright said.

Wright says as time goes on he hopes to accomplish a lot during the three-week period including feeling out where both newcomers and returning players will be playing in the fall.

“Starting to get a feel on what kind of identity we’re going to have as a team. Just get a feel for each of the players, what they’re capable of, and you know, where everybody’s comfortable,” Wright said.

And the Bees are excited to have a ball back at their feet and rightfully so, for some of the players it’s been months since they last touched a ball.

Wright is confident that in this time his team can catch up on the touches they missed out on during the off-season.

