CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On the hardwood tonight in Girls basketball the Liberty Mountaineers hosted the East Fairmont Bees.

In the second quarter the Bees led by 17 with three minutes to go in the half.

Mountaineers tried to cut the lead with a bucket by Maliyah Cottingham, but the Bees still led by 17 at the break.

East Fairmont showed their skills on the court, specifically with strong passing to keep the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Bees took home the win with a final score of 65-26.