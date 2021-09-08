Bees sweep tri-match over Cougars, Huskies

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln hosted a tri-match on Wednesday night featuring the Cougars, East Fairmont and North Marion.

East Fairmont swept the tri-match with two back-to-back wins.

The Bees started off rocky with a loss in the first set against Lincoln 25-12. East bounced right back though with a win in the second set in a close one, 25-22. The Bees took off from there finishing off the Cougars in the third set 25-23 and taking the match 2-1 over Lincoln.

East Fairmont then went on to take down North Marion in two straight sets, 25-11 in the first then 25-22 in the second to beat the Huskies 2-0.

Lincoln won its last match of the night 2-1 over North Marion.