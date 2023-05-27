FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The first Appalachia Regional Pro Combine concluded on Saturday with a coaching clinic led by former West Virginia men’s basketball coach John Beilein and an all-star game for participant’s in Friday’s training.

Returning to West Virginia over 15 years after departing for Michigan, Beilein took the opportunity to give back to the basketball community in north central West Virginia after leading the Mountaineers for five years.

With his former Mountaineer point guard JD Collins serving as a coach for the combine, it was an event he just couldn’t turn down.

The all-star game followed in the afternoon with Team Black defeating Team White, 101-77.