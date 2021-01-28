Bender, Sandreth represent Indians on First Team All-State, Eight other local players earn AAA All-State recognition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ten local players were named to the Class-AAA All-State list including two Bridgeport Indians representing North Central West Virginia on First Team.

Senior Forward Braelynne Sandreth and junior midfielder Allison Bender represent Bridgeport on First Team.

Sandreth broke the BHS all-time scoring record this past season while ending her senior campaign with 21 goals and six assists.

Bender tallied five goals and six assists.

Both players helped lead the Indians to an undefeated regular season and to their second-straight Sectional Title.

Eight other players were named to the All-State Second Team selection including four more Indians in defender Courtney Gracie, goalkeeper Mackenzie Randolph, midfielder Emerson Grafton and forward Gabby Reep.

Joining them on Second Team is Buckhannon-Upshur midfielder Cameron Zuliani, Morgantown forward Anna Iquinto, Morgantown midfielder Alyssa Weaver, and University defender Tristen Bright.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

F Olivia Charles, Cabell Midland

F Merritt Delk, Wheeling Park

F Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport

F Zara Zervos, John Marshall

M Graceylyn Hanna, Wheeling Park (captain)

M Emma Dotson, Greenbrier East

M Allison Bender, Bridgeport

M Samara Nunn, Parkersburg South

D Lily Hanna, Wheeling Park

D Abby Fowler, Hurricane

D Reagan Bromiley, George Washington

D Riley Shockey, Parkersburg South

GK Kendal Mader, Parkersburg South

GK Mary Lyle Smith, George Washington

Utl Emily Beck, Martinsburg

Utl Kalissa Lacy, George Washington

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

F Gabby Reep, Bridgeport

F Anna Iquinto, Morgantown

F Angelina Musilli, George Washington

F Linsey Hackney, George Washington

M Ellie Foggin, Parkersburg South (captain)

M Alyssa Weaver, Morgantown

M Emerson Grafton, Bridgeport

M Cameron Zuliani, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Tristen Bright, University

D Gracie Courtney, Bridgeport

D Emma Shields, Cabell Midland

D Elizabeth Hausafus, Martinsburg

GK Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport

GK Kiran Cole, Spring Mills

Utl Jalen Nicely, Huntington

Utl Ellie Cunningham, Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Colby Agnor, Woodrow Wilson; Isabella Anderson, John Marshall; Ally Arthur, Woodrow Wilson; Michaela August, Morgantown; Kiya Babkirk, Oak Hill; Abbi Barki, Wheeling Park; Maggie Bartenslager, Greenbrier East; Kylie Bender, Bridgeport; Lydia Buchmelter, Brooke; Katie Deserio, Brooke; Lizzy Edwards, University; Eden Gilkey, Oak Hill; Charli Grafton, Bridgeport; Avery Hale, Hurricane; Kaleigh Hott, Hampshire; Emma Jones, Bridgeport; Lexi Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Audrey Lantz, Wheeling Park; Emily Lattea, University; Laikelyn Leggett, Buckhannon-Upshur; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Erin McClelland, Preston; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Brooke Ohler, Brooke; Makenzie Park, Hampshire; Kyra Poore, Capital; Genevieve Potter, South Charleston; Maggie Queen, Buckhannon-Upshur; Larah Ratliff, Greenbrier East; Kennedy Samargo, Buckhannon-Upshur; Kellsey Savage, Hampshire; Tali Sizemore, University; Izabela Stahl, Preston; Audrie Sprouse, Bridgeport; Morgan Stauver, Wheeling Park; Maya Taggart, Wheeling Park; Mia Travis, University; Sydney Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Kinslee Watkins, Morgantown; Amanda Weaver; Morgantown