BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport soccer standout Kylie Bender made her college decision official on Monday, putting pen to paper with Morehead State to continue her career.

Bender has played numerous roles over her four years at Bridgeport, and she thinks that pairing that with her natural skills will have her prepared for the next level.

“I would say speed and versatility to the team. I think having experience at so many different positions helps with my teammates, to know what they need and where they want the ball played,” she said.

With Morehead State, Bender found a program that’s on the rise and gives her everything she wants in a school off the field.

“They’re both new coaches. They’ve already shown progress in their program so I’m excited to play for them. It’s a small campus so the student to professor ratio is small so I’m excited for that as well and the small campus, it’s in the country. It’s really pretty,” she said.

The 1st team all-state selection and state co-defender of the year joins a Morehead State program that posted its best finish in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2013 last season under first year head coach Chris Fox.