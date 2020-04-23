Bennett, Schmidle react to boys basketball season being canceled Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When COVID-19 forced the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission to hit the pause button on the state basketball tournaments in Charleston in March, the University boys basketball team had finished off John Marshall to advance back to the state tournament just two days prior.

The Hawks are the defending Triple-A boys state champions, and due to Tuesday’s announcement by the WVSSAC that the remainder of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons have been canceled, they will be defending champions for another full year.

“They’re going to be state champions for another year, because no one dethroned them,” Schmidle said with a chuckle. “I don’t know how that works, but I guess that’s how (the seniors’) high school career will end, as state champions. No matter how you look at it.”

Maybe no coach in the state is losing more talent heading into next year than Schmidle.

He’s losing a pair of D-I commits in Kaden Metheny (Bowling Green) and KJ McClurg (New Hampshire), and at least one other senior is officially signed to play collegiately. All in all, six Hawks seniors will graduate.

“One of the many bright things – and I feel awful for these seniors, especially, that didn’t get to finish the year, for anybody on the team that didn’t get to finish, because we had a really good chance to win it all -, but most of those seniors aren’t done playing. They’re going to go play college ball,” Schmidle said. “Four of my seniors are going to play college ball. That’s great for them, I’m really excited for all of them.”

That group, despite having up to four more years of competitive basketball in their futures, is missing out on a chance to repeat as state champions. And Schmidle misses out on potentially repeating with a group headlined by a pair of all-state stars.

“I don’t know if you’ll ever replace a Kaden Metheny or a KJ McClurg. They’re just special. Those are once in a life timers there,” Schmidle said.

Despite the talent he’s losing, Schmidle seems confident in the players that will fill those shoes next year.

In Double-A, Bill Bennett’s Robert C. Byrd Eagles hadn’t even played their regional round game when COVID-19 halted their season.

The Eagles, winners of 22 straight, were likely to be a top 4 seed in Charleston as long as they took care of business at home against Braxton County. But head coach Bill Bennett knew the fate of the season and had been real with his team from the start.

“When I met with them I said that I’m not being optimistic and I’m not being pessimistic I said I feel like I’m being realistic when I say to you guys I feel like we’ve played our last game. You know it was hard to say that but I just felt like looking at the big picture even then, I just didn’t feel like there was any way that we could play,” Bennett said.

And when the news finally broke, although disappointed, the Eagles were prepared for the news.

“They kind of understood, you know we’re all disappointed obviously. But we understood it was something like I’ve talked to them about on several occasions, there are so many things out there that are bigger than basketball. That doesn’t mean that we couldn’t be disappointed because we aren’t getting a chance to finish what we’ve worked to build. But that’s just the way it worked out,” Bennett said.

Bennett, in direct contrast to Schmidle, is only losing one senior from this year’s group – Khori Miles.